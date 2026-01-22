Sometimes, a brutal ending can force bold thinking. The margin between ‘still a contender' and ‘stuck in transition' is often decided by how aggressively a team responds to playoff failure. For the San Francisco 49ers, the answer after their humiliating 41-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round cannot be subtle. That defeat exposed more than injuries or a bad matchup. It also revealed a passing offense without answers once defenses took away the margins. If the Chicago Bears decide to move on from DJ Moore, San Francisco has a rare opportunity to strike decisively. They can reframe their championship window around a proven receiver.

Turbulent but resilient

San Francisco’s 2025 campaign was a study in survival. The 49ers finished 11-6 despite losing critical pieces at various points. Those included George Kittle, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa. Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, they leaned into versatility and efficiency. San Francisco managed to secure a Wild Card berth despite all the personnel issues.

Quarterback Brock Purdy delivered another productive season despite missing eight regular season games. He surpassing 2,100 passing yards while orchestrating an offense still centered around Christian McCaffrey. That formula was just enough to earn a gritty 23–19 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. However, the illusion of resilience shattered a week later, when Seattle overwhelmed San Francisco from the opening kickoff. The Niners absorbed their franchise's second-worst playoff loss ever. Now, it will accelerate an unavoidable roster reckoning.

What 49ers must fix

The offseason priorities are clear, if not uncomfortable. The 49ers finished dead last in the NFL in sacks (20) and pressure rate. That's an unthinkable result for a franchise built on defensive line dominance. Getting Bosa healthy will help, as will the return of Mykel Williams, but the numbers demand reinforcements.

Equally pressing is the collapse of the wide receiver room. Brandon Aiyuk’s departure is no longer theoretical but imminent. Jauan Jennings is headed for free agency, and Ricky Pearsall’s availability has been inconsistent. For an offense that managed just 140 passing yards in its season finale, adding a difference-making receiver is truly existential.

DJ Moore’s complicated 2025

Moore’s 2025 season with Chicago was quietly productive yet publicly frustrating. His final line had 50 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns. That marked a career low in yardage, which was largely due to his reduced role in an offense shifting toward younger options. His efficiency dipped as well, with a career-worst 1.24 yards per route run.

Still, Moore remained available every week and delivered in some big moments. Those included touchdowns in both of the Bears’ playoff games. Unfortunately for Chicago, his year will be remembered for the late overtime miscommunication with quarterback Caleb Williams in the Divisional Round. That resulted in a game-ending interception. Combined with his looming $28.5 million cap hit in 2026, that moment has placed Moore squarely in trade discussions.

San Francisco gets its alpha

In response to their offensive collapse and Aiyuk’s impending exit, the 49ers should pursue Moore with a clean, aggressive offer:

49ers receive: WR DJ Moore

Bears receive: 2026 second-round pick (No. 58 overall) and a 2027 conditional fourth-round pick

For Chicago, this deal immediately relieves financial pressure. It clears $16.5 million in cap space and removes the largest cap hit on the roster. For San Francisco, it secures a proven No. 1 receiver without surrendering a first-round pick.

Why Niners move

Moore answers every question the Divisional Round loss raised. He is a physical, durable receiver with four 1,000-yard seasons. He has produced in both structured and chaotic offenses. With Aiyuk gone, San Francisco’s depth chart lacks a receiver defenses must game-plan for. Moore restores that fear instantly.

From a cap perspective, the move is feasible. Despite carrying heavy dead money, the 49ers are projected to have more than $37 million in cap space. Absorbing Moore’s contract is a calculated bet on the present. It maximizes what remains of McCaffrey’s prime and stabilizes Purdy’s development as the unquestioned franchise quarterback.

Just as importantly, Moore still carries playoff reliability. Scoring in both of Chicago’s postseason games, he demonstrated the ability to perform when coverage tightens and mistakes are magnified. That's the exact trait San Francisco lacked against Seattle.

Why Chicago bites

For the Bears, this trade is less about blame and more about timing. Chicago is projected to be over the cap entering 2026. Moore’s contract is the cleanest lever to pull. With Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III emerging as the long-term core, Moore’s role has become duplicative and expensive.

Moving him allows GM Ryan Poles to redirect resources toward a defensive line that was gashed for 180 rushing yards in their playoff exit. It’s a pragmatic pivot, not a condemnation of Moore’s talent.

Reshaping trajectories

For San Francisco, trading for DJ Moore is a declaration that the window is still open. Complacency is not an option. For Chicago, it’s an admission that the roster’s next phase demands flexibility over familiarity. If the Bears choose to deal their standout receiver, the 49ers’ offer may be the one that transforms a humiliating playoff loss into the starting point of a recalibrated championship push.