As the San Francisco 49ers retool their roster after a disappointing 2024 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the organization is the future of Brock Purdy.

Now granted, almost nobody believes that the 49ers will move on from “Mr. Irrelevant” from Iowa State, as the former seventh-round pick has been the most valuable player in the NFL based on his meager contract, but how much he will earn next year has been far more debated.

Is Purdy a $50 million player? A $60 million player? Worth even more? Or will the 49ers try to get their young signal-caller locked up on a more team-friendly deal, which would allow them to maintain a competitive advantage with a deeper pool of talent on their roster?

Well, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports asked that very question to his sources around the league and was met with a very interesting consensus.

“Earlier in the 2024 season, it seemed possible that Purdy could surpass Dak Prescott's $60 million annual clip with the Cowboys if he had another stellar campaign and deep playoff run, Schultz wrote. “While that now seems less likely, multiple sources insist that Purdy could still land ‘anywhere from $50-$55 million, or potentially more.'”

Asking his source directly if the 49ers could convince Purdy to give them a discount, the NFL GM said yes, potentially so, but it likely won't be too much of a haircut because of his play and past pay.

“Perhaps a little,” the GM told Fox Sports. “But Purdy's getting paid, that's a fact. The benefit the 49ers have is that he's been playing on a very team-friendly deal, so maybe he takes a little less to lock in long-term security.”

Is Purdy a $50 million quarterback? Well Over The Cap doesn't necessarily think so, as they gave him a $30.5 million valuation heading into the 2025 NFL season. But in the NFL? In 2025? Goodness, top-tier quarterbacks don't exactly grow on trees, with the 49ers simply unable to value shop for someone in their desired price range without losing too much in the way of quality. If Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and company believe Purdy can be the guy moving forward, they will need to lock him up for the future, even if the deal is worth a little more than they would ideally like to spend.