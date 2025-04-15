The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and rumors of what teams may have planned are starting to heat up. While it seems like the top of the draft order is roughly coming together, there are always a few surprises coming on draft night in the heat of the moment.

One of the teams that could give football fans a surprise is the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch, and company currently sit with the No. 11 pick in the order, but they could be looking to move up if a player that they like falls down later into the Top 10.

One scenario that could trigger a big move from the 49ers could come if the New York Giants select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall. ESPN's Field Yates detailed the possible domino effect from a Sanders pick by the Giants.

“Here is a scenario to consider: If Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders goes third overall to the Giants, the chain reaction would likely include the Patriots taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter,” Yates wrote.

“That means the top two offensive tackles — LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou — could reach the eighth pick of the draft.

“Should that be the case, would San Francisco — with its major offensive line need — consider leapfrogging the Bears at No. 10 to draft one of them? The 49ers have a lot of holes to fill throughout the draft, but they also have 11 picks to work with — tied for the most.”

The Bears need tackle help at No. 10, but they could also opt for someone like Ashton Jeanty or a defensive lineman with that pick. Still, the 49ers could look to jump them if they feel like Chicago is set on a tackle.

Of course, San Francisco may not get the chance to move up if the Giants pass on Sanders. If New York opts for whoever is left out of Carter and Hunter, the Patriots could be compelled to take their top tackle available at No. 4. If Campbell and Membou are both gone before that No. 7 or 8 range, the 49ers could be out of luck.

There is still plenty that the 49ers can do at No. 11. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is an intriguing option if he falls to them, or San Francisco could look to replenish their defensive line.