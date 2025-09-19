The first week without Brock Purdy went pretty well for the San Francisco 49ers. With the quarterback missing a few games due to a turf toe injury, San Francisco turned to former 2021 first-overall pick Mac Jones. There were some hiccups, but the Niners were able to take care of business against the New Orleans Saints.

That being said, the 49ers would feel much more comfortable facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 with Purdy under center. The quarterback did return to practice, but coming back from a turf toe injury isn't as easy as fans would like. During the Thursday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport shared an update.

Rapoport said that the 49ers are treating Brock Purdy's injury as a game-time decision. They will try to determine if the quarterback is ready to play before their game and assess whether he's not too bothered by his injury.

From TNF Nightcap on @NFLonPrime: The latest on the statuses of #49ers QB Brock Purdy and #Vikings QB JJ McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/UQfMGjwqNs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2025

Purdy was held out after the 49ers' Week 1 win due to an injured big toe, colloquially known as turf toe. Thankfully, Purdy's turf toe did not need any surgery, with the quarterback just being required to rest for at least two to five weeks. That being said, recent reports seem to have accelerated this timeline, with reports that Purdy might be able to play as soon as Week 3.

Jones started in Purdy's stead in Week 2, and he did a solid job filling in for the injured quarterback. He attempted 39 passes and completed 66.7% for 279 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers found themselves in a surprisingly close contest against the Saints, but Jones kept his cool and was able to lead the team to victory.

Jones has, at the very least, given 49ers fans confidence that they still have a chance even if Purdy isn't ready for Week 3. That being said, having the star quarterback healthy as soon as possible would help their confidence heading into a potential playoff run.