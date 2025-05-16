May 16, 2025 at 11:02 AM ET

Three new families are joining the San Francisco 49ers' ownership group. After fielding offers for weeks for a part of his stake in the team, 49ers owner Jed York reportedly agreed to sell six percent of the franchise.

The York family will sell six percent of their stake to the Khosla, Deeter and Griffith families, according to Sportico. The Khosla family will receive the largest portion at 3.1 percent, with the Deeter family netting 2.1 percent and the Griffith family gaining one percent, The Athletic reported.

The $8.5 billion deal is “the highest valuation ever for a global sports team in a transaction,” Sportico reported. However, the deal has yet to be officially passed by the NFL.

The Khosla, Deeter and Griffith families are all residents of San Francisco. Vinod Khosla, the head of the Khosla family, is a billionaire businessman who co-founded the technological company Sun Microsystems and founded the Khosla Ventures capital firm. Byron Deeter and William Griffith are partners at Bessemer Venture Partners and Iconiq Capital, respectively.

49ers add ownership ahead of 2025 season

The 2025 offseason can be viewed as a buy-low opportunity with the 49ers. Coming off three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances and two Super Bowl trips in the last five years, San Francisco shockingly went just 6-11 and failed to make the playoffs in 2024.

The 49ers made significant changes in the offseason, parting with Deebo Samuel, Leonard Floyd and Charvarius Ward. However, they managed to extend George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk while convincing Trent Williams to hold off retirement.

San Francisco also made significant changes to its coaching staff, re-hiring Robert Saleh and promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. While the Brock Purdy situation still looms, all signs point to a bounce-back season in 2025.

The last time the 49ers suffered through a six-win season, they managed to find their way back into the NFC Championship Game the following season. Aside from the Kansas City Chiefs, no team has consistently returned to the conference championship game as often as San Francisco has in the last decade.