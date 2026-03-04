The Miami Dolphins’ attempt to move on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could require a costly and uncommon trade structure, according to a report outlining the challenges tied to his contract.

As the Dolphins prepare for a new era entering the 2026 NFL season, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported Wednesday that Miami has struggled to find a trade partner willing to take on Tagovailoa’s deal. The quarterback signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension in July 2024, and the financial commitments attached to the contract have complicated potential trade discussions.

“Dolphins struggling to move Tua Tagovailoa contract,” Jones wrote in his report.

“Though Miami has tried, the Dolphins have been unable to find any takers for Tua Tagovailoa and his contract.”

Jones reported that at least one high-ranking team executive indicated the type of compensation that could potentially make a deal viable. According to the report, the Dolphins would likely have to attach a premium draft asset to persuade another team to absorb the remaining financial burden.

“One high-ranking team executive told CBS Sports he had considered taking on Tagovailoa if the Dolphins would send a first-round pick to take on the freight of his contract,” Jones wrote.

Brock Osweiler-style trade seen as unlikely solution for Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa

The structure of that type of deal is rarely used in the NFL and is often viewed negatively around the league. Jones noted that such a move would resemble the widely cited Brock Osweiler trade, in which the Houston Texans sent a second-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in 2017 to unload Osweiler’s contract.

“It is the type of deal the NFL frowns upon and something that has only been done at that level with Brock Osweiler,” Jones wrote.

Because of the financial complications involved, Jones reported that a different outcome may be more likely. Instead of completing a trade, the Dolphins could exercise Tagovailoa’s 2026 option shortly after the start of the league year and then release him with a post-June 1 designation.

“That will spread the $99 million dead cap hit over two seasons and make Tagovailoa free to sign somewhere on the veteran minimum,” Jones wrote.

Tagovailoa, 27, completed his sixth NFL season in 2025 and appeared in 14 games. He finished the year with 2,660 passing yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes. He totaled 20 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions while posting a passer rating of 88.5.

Miami finished the 2025 season with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The franchise subsequently underwent a leadership overhaul, hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach as part of a broader organizational reset.

With the league year approaching and major roster decisions looming, Tagovailoa’s contract remains one of the most complex issues facing the Dolphins as they shape their roster for the 2026 season.