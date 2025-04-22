While there is always a lot of emphasis on trading up in the NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers might be looking to trade down. If they are unable to do so, however, they could bring in Georgia football defensive end Mykel Williams.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner believes the 49ers could benefit from adding Williams to their roster.

“After three offensive tackles, Graham and Carter go in the top 10, the call here comes down to Williams, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart or Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen but the draft's depth at tackle combined with the importance of an edge rusher tips the scales to Williams,” Wagoner wrote via ESPN.

“Williams' lack of pass-rush production (14 sacks in three seasons) and a 2024 ankle injury bring questions but he should help San Francisco's woeful run defense right away and get plenty of one-on-one pass-rush opportunities opposite Nick Bosa. While San Francisco would love a trade down, sticking at 11 and landing Williams would allow the team to bolster the interior of the defensive line in the middle rounds.”

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding what the 49ers could do via the draft, but there will be plenty of options.

49ers in extension talks with Brock Purdy, George Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers' primary goal this offseason has been to extend quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle. It has not happened yet, however.

49ers general manager John Lynch is optimistic the two sides will manage to come to an agreement with Purdy.

“I don't think it's too optimistic [to get it done by then],” Lynch said via ESPN. “I think I understand why Brock (Purdy) wants that. We'd like that very much, so we've just got to find that right place for both sides, and I would love nothing more than for that to be the case.”

Despite not having a deal done, Purdy has still been present at offseason workouts.

“That's Brock,” Lynch said. “He's a pro. He's very clear-minded and not going to let other people influence what he should be doing. And that's one thing everybody I think respects about Brock. He's done a lot for this organization and we're grateful for him and looking forward to having him as our quarterback for a long time.”

Kittle, on the other hand, was not present, but does not have any plans on leaving San Francisco either.

“My goal is to wear the red and gold my entire career,” Kittle said.