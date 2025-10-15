The San Francisco 49ers are just trying to keep their team together. As it turns out, it's a much tougher task than one might think. The 49ers have suffered multiple injuries on both ends. The most devastating injuries on the 49ers this season are on defense, with edge rusher Nick Bosa and LB Fred Warner being ruled out for the season due to injuries.

With the talent on their roster, though, the 49ers are not about to give up on the season yet. They still have a 4-2 record, tied with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks for the top spot in the NFC West. San Francisco is in the market for a pass rusher to fill the huge Bosa-sized hole.

The 49ers have an ideal target in mind: Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. The 2024 sacks leader is on a one-year deal, making him an ideal rental for San Francisco. However, the Bengals aren't quite keen on trading their star pass rusher quite yet.

“Yes, the 49ers have been scanning the trade market for pass-rush options,” Adam Schefter reported for ESPNN. “I'm told the Niners consider Trey Hendrickson an ideal fit for their defense if the Bengals would part with him for reasonably priced compensation. But I'm also told Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson at this time. Despite a 2-4 record, Cincinnati plans to remain all-in on this season, and the offense showed signs of life with Joe Flacco on Sunday in Green Bay.”

Hendrickson is on a great pace this season to get ten or more sacks. Through six games, the Bengals pass rusher has already gotten four sacks, including two against the Detroit Lions. With the Bengals still keen on trying to salvage their season before Joe Burrow's return, though, the 49ers might need to wait a while before a trade for Hendrickson materializes.

Despite the many injuries to their starters, the 49ers are still hanging around. That being said, their Cinderella run is bound to end sooner than later. They need to scramble to find a better pass rusher to get through this season, at least.