Following an overall successful first three years to his NFL career, Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Although there are plenty of people who maligned the move as an overpay, many fans understand that the market for a competent quarterback is incredibly lucrative. But they probably did not anticipate a Mac Jones revival. The former first-round draft pick enjoyed a huge first half against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday night.

Jones completed 15-of-23 passes for 179 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes of action, helping the Niners build a 17-7 advantage over their divisional rival. Few could have expected the 27-year-old to roll into SoFi Stadium and produce such impressive numbers. This is not his first positive outing in Scarlet and Gold, however. He posted 563 passing yards and four touchdowns in two previous starts this season, stepping up in the absence of the injured Purdy.

The chatter is getting louder on social media. “Rams making Mac Jones look like Joe Montana,” @iveynole proclaimed on X. “Mac Jones out here looking like prime Tom Brady with half the team out,” @mullenwatch commented. “Brock Purdy huh?” @putemupcdukes remarked. “You know where I'm at on him. Or is it that Mac Jones is as good? In this system he is. They overpaid.”

That last poster, who is broadcaster and sports talk radio host Carl Dukes, alludes to a debate that could gain some traction among NFL fans moving forward. Is Jones' resurgence proof that any solid QB talent can at least hold his own in Kyle Shanahan's system? Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy and now Jones have all contributed to winning 49ers football in the last several years.

Article Continues Below

The 49ers know how to get the most out of their QBs

The San Francisco offensive model, especially one that features Christian McCaffrey at the forefront, emphasizes more importance on the running game than the passing attack. If the team executes Shanahan's plan, there are plenty of opportunities to inflict damage through the air. It is unfair to say the QB does not matter, though. Brock Purdy showed tremendous determination while helping the franchise compete for a championship in Super Bowl 58.

The 2023 passer rating leader has battled turf toe this year, making it difficult to properly judge his performance. When healthy, though, he will remain the starter. Ownership has invested too much in him to panic now. Mac Jones has certainly impressed, however.

If he can help the 49ers secure a big road win over the Rams in a prime-time matchup, it will be hard to deny this potential career comeback.