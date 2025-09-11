With San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy dealing with turf toe, an injury that is reportedly to keep him out for the next several weeks, one has to wonder about the actual severity of the issue. As the 49ers are likely starting Mac Jones for their next game this weekend, general manager John Lynch provides an update on Purdy that is sure to relieve some fans.

Lynch would speak to KNBR on Thursday morning, and while he wouldn't confirm the timeline reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport of Purdy missing two to five weeks, he would say that the star is “more on the positive side” regarding his scans. If there's one thing for certain, it's that Purdy won't play Sunday, and it'll be the former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars in Jones starting.

“Going into the scans and all that, I’ll tell you that the feeling was more on the positive side than what it could have been going in there,” Lynch said, according to 49ers Webzone. “That was a good thing. We look forward to getting Brock back, but in his stead, we’re confident in Mac and his ability to compete at a high level for us.”

In the opening win over the Seattle Seahawks, Purdy would complete 26 of 35 pass attempts for 277 yards, along with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Along with Purdy, San Francisco is dealing with other injuries on offense, like wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end George Kittle, who was put on injured reserve.

49ers' John Lynch on labeling Brock Purdy as “week-to-week”

While fans lock in their predictions for the 49ers game against the New Orleans Saints, there is no denying that people wonder when Purdy will return from turf toe. Lynch would speak more on Purdy's situation, saying that the team will treat him as “week-to-week” and that he is “doing a nice job” in regards to the initial steps of recovery.

“What I can confirm is I talked to, obviously, our trainer, our doctor, Dr. [Robert] Anderson, who’s the preeminent foot and ankle specialist in the NFL,” Lynch said. “What we’re dealing with is kind of a week-to-week thing. That’s our information.”

“Brock’s doing well, coming back from it, and we’ll just treat it as such,” Lynch continued. “He’s doing a nice job, doing everything he can to get back out there as soon as possible. And so, that’s where we’re at.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Purdy will return, but Jones and the rest of San Francisco will look to keep the ship afloat until he comes back, which includes Sunday's game against the Saints.