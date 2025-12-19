For the second time, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp faced his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sunday. But this time, he welcomed them to their home at Lumen Field.

The Rams, however, were rude guests early on, as they played aggressively, particularly on defense. In fact, Kupp himself was on the short end of it, as his former teammates showed him no mercy.

In the dying seconds of the first half, Kupp caught a short pass and ran with the ball. But he didn't get too far, as safety Kam Curl tackled him. Kupp fumbled the ball, which was recovered by cornerback Cobie Durant in the end zone.

Oh no, Cooper Kupp 😬 He fumbles it against his former team and the Rams jump on it!

The 32-year-old veteran was swiftly roasted on X for his embarrassing fail.

“Cooper Kupp revenge game or double agent? Chat, you decide,” said @Civilizedsir.

“He's playing against Jason Myers in Fantasy,” added @iE10W.

“I think homie thinks he still plays for the Rams, LOL,” joked @williamhim_123.

“HE IS A RAM AT HEART,” echoed @starrantt.

“Cooper Kupp in 2025,” posted @MonstahLynch, while adding a GIF of WWE star John Cena, who recently retired.

“Rams and their 12 fans are going crazy,” commented @dougmarlin01.

After an acrimonious exit in Los Angeles, Kupp signed with the Seahawks on a three-year deal worth $45 million. He was limited by various injuries over the past few seasons, but has only missed one game in his maiden stint in Seattle.

As of writing, the Rams have mounted a nine-point lead against the Seahawks in the third quarter. Kupp has two receptions for 18 yards.