The Los Angeles Rams visited the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday, with major postseason implications on the line, as the two teams are tied at the top of the NFC West with identical 11-3 records.

Rams coach Sean McVay needed everyone to deliver to create a separation with the Seahawks. So, wide receiver Puka Nacua happily obliged.

With just a minute to go in the first quarter, Nacua caught a pass from Matthew Stafford for a 32-yard run, giving them a huge boost early on.

In the process, the 24-year-old star passed NFL legends Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for the fifth-most receptions in a player's first three seasons in league history.

Puka Nacua passes Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry for the 5th-most receptions in a player's first 3 career seasons in NFL history

A win against the Seahawks could practically seal the division title and home-field advantage for the Rams.

It's good to see Nacua keeping his head in the game despite the arrest of his older brother, Samson Nacua, in California on Saturday after being accused of stealing the car of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Adou Thiero. The elder Nacua and his alleged accomplice were released due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint.

An investigation is still ongoing.

The Pro Bowl pass catcher doesn't need any form of distraction right now, especially with the playoffs just around the corner.

Reaching a new milestone while overtaking NFL icons could be a much-needed relief for Nacua, who is having another prolific campaign. He is on track to register career-highs across the board.

As of writing, the Rams are leading the Seahawks, 13-7, at halftime. Nacua has game-highs of four receptions and 74 yards.