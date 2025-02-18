After a highly successful run with Pete Carroll at the helm, during which the Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs 10 times in 14 years, reaching the Super Bowl twice and winning one championship, the team moved onto Mike Macdonald in 2024. And despite a 10-7 record in Macdonald’s debut season as head coach, Seattle missed the playoffs.

According to general manager John Schneider, it’s no big secret what needs to improve for the Seahawks to become legitimate contenders. In laying out his offseason plan, Schneider keyed in on the team’s offensive line, an area of particular importance after Seattle hired Klint Kubiak as its new offensive coordinator. Just don’t expect the Seahawks to address the issue with a wild spending spree.

“You can’t just throw money at something to fix it, to fix a perceived need… We’ve made mistakes there in the past and we’re gonna try not to repeat mistakes we’ve made,” Schneider said per ProFootballTalk.

Of course, identifying the team’s major problem and fixing it are two different things. And while Schneider has been with Seattle for 15 years, taking the GM job when Carroll was hired as head coach back in 2010, the onus for improving the Seahawks falls squarely on the longtime executive as the veteran coach is no longer in the building.

Don’t expect the Seahawks to be players in free agency

The offensive line has unquestionably been a problem for the Seahawks. The group finished as the second worst unit in the NFL last season and had the lowest pass-blocking grade in the league. This, in large part, led to quarterback Geno Smith taking 50 sacks in 2024 – the third most in football.

The Seahawks stand to lose Laken Tomlinson and Stone Forsythe in free agency this offseason. And while Schneider will almost certainly address the offensive line in the draft, the team may be forced to invest in free agent lineman.

The good news for Seattle is that the offensive linemen free agency class is deep, including Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars guard Brandon Scherff, New York Jets tackle Morgan Moses and many others.

The bad news for Schneider is that the Seahawks have no cap space. None. So not throwing money at the team’s most glaring deficiency isn’t so much a strategy as it is a necessity.

Seattle is currently $13,463,266 over the salary cap. The team needs to make significant cuts just to get under the $272,500,000 cap for the 2025 season. Given the Seahawks' financial situation, the team may need to rely on journeyman lineman and rookies to protect Smith and open running lanes in 2025. A less than ideal situation for Kubiak in his new gig.