The Seahawks are expected to make a big head coaching move.

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to hire Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their next head coach, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal is still being finalized. However, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network did reveal that Macdonald is receiving a six-year contract. Barring any setbacks, Macdonald will become the NFL's youngest current head coach at 36 years old, Schefter reports.

Replacing Pete Carroll in Seattle was never going to be an easy task. Seattle was linked to a number of different potential replacements. Some had more experience than others, but the Seahawks clearly believe in Macdonald's potential.

At just 36 years of age, there are active players who are older than Macdonald. Nevertheless, Macdonald has found success as a defensive coordinator and is set to lead an intriguing Seahawks team.

Macdonald has worked in various coaching roles in both college and the NFL. He's been apart of top-tier programs like Georgia and Michigan, and of course established himself at the professional level with the Ravens.

Seahawks' outlook

Seattle endured a mediocre 2023 season. The Seahawks finished with a 9-8 record. The decision to move on from Carroll was likely a difficult one nonetheless. Carroll had built a legacy in Seattle, and there's no question that he found success during his time with the team.

In the end, though, the Seahawks hit the reset button and are entering a new era with Mike Macdonald at the helm. Will Seattle immediately bounce back and make a deep playoff run in 2024? It's possible, but even if they don't the Seahawks are focused on building a contender within the next few seasons.