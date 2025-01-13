The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2025 NFL offseason with measured optimism and a focus on strengthening their roster. Led by head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider, the team faces pivotal free agency decisions. With the right moves, the Seahawks have the potential to establish themselves as genuine Super Bowl contenders.

Reflecting on the Seahawks’ 2024 Season

The Seattle Seahawks concluded the season with a winning record but missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Since their Super Bowl run in 2014, the team has been mired in mediocre territory. They have managed only one 12-win season and failed to progress beyond the divisional round of the playoffs. With an aging roster and declining contributions from key veterans, the Seahawks face a crossroads heading into the 2025 offseason.

Compounding their challenges is a difficult salary cap situation, with the team starting the offseason in the red. Sure, contract restructures are an option. However, Seattle may need to make tough calls, such as parting ways with Tyler Lockett. His production has waned as he approaches age 33. Cutting him before June 1 could save $17 million, creating room for new talent. General manager John Schneider has his work cut out for him as he balances financial constraints with the need to retool the roster.

Here we'll look at the players who should be among the Seattle Seahawks' top NFL free agency targets as the 2025 offseason begins.

Interior Reinforcements

The Seahawks’ struggles along the offensive line have been a recurring issue. Not surprisingly, the need for a strong interior presence remains glaring. Remember that Geno Smith was sacked a career-worst 50 times in 2024. Heading into 2025, the Seahawks may need to overhaul both guard positions and secure a long-term solution at center.

The dream acquisition would be Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith. At just 25 years old, Smith offers a blend of youth, skill, and durability. Of course, we're assuming the health issues he faced in college are fully behind him. His physicality and consistency could provide the foundation Seattle’s line desperately needs. However, Smith’s talent will command a high price. As such, Schneider is unlikely to prioritize spending big on a guard. While ideal, signing Smith may remain more of a fantasy than a realistic option for Seattle.

Strengthening the Center

Another critical area demanding attention is the center position. This proved problematic throughout 2024. Despite a promising start to the season with Connor Williams, his mid-season retirement left the Seahawks scrambling for stability. The inconsistency at center had ripple effects on the entire offense. That makes it a top priority for the offseason.

If the Seahawks can create cap space by shedding some of their more cumbersome contracts, they should target Drew Dalman. He is one of the best centers set to hit the free-agent market. Dalman, at 27 years old, has been a model of reliability. He would bring much-needed consistency and leadership to Seattle’s offensive line. Securing his services could finally solve the persistent issues at center and provide a solid anchor for the unit moving forward.

Transitioning from Lockett

Yes, Tyler Lockett has been one of the league’s most dependable receivers. That said, his tenure in Seattle may soon come to an end. Enter Rondale Moore. He is an electrifying playmaker who could be a low-risk, high-reward addition to the Seahawks’ receiving corps. Moore’s best season came during his rookie year with Arizona. That's where he showcased his potential with 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown. He even had contributions as a rusher and return specialist.

However, injuries have plagued Moore since then. He has been limited to just 25 games over the past three seasons. This includes missing all of 2024 after a trade to Atlanta. With his rookie contract now expired, Moore may come at a bargain price. A one-year “prove-it” deal could make him an attractive option for Seattle. He could provide depth and a spark to complement DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. At just 25 years old in 2025, Moore’s upside as a versatile weapon and deep threat makes him an intriguing replacement candidate for Lockett.

Securing a Lockdown Corner

Seattle’s secondary showed promise in 2024 but lacked the consistency needed to contend with the league’s top offenses. Adding a lockdown corner could elevate their defense. For this purpose, Marlon Humphrey is a name that stands out. A perennial Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens, Humphrey brings physicality, intelligence, and elite coverage skills. These would fit perfectly into Seattle’s defensive scheme.

If the Ravens release Humphrey due to cap constraints, Seattle should act quickly to bring him aboard. Pairing Humphrey with Tariq Woolen on the outside while keeping Devon Witherspoon in the nickel position would create one of the league’s most formidable secondaries. Humphrey’s presence would not only solidify the starting lineup. It would also provide valuable depth for a unit that faced injury challenges in 2024. Yes, his price tag may be steep. However, the impact Humphrey could have on Seattle’s defense would justify the investment.

The Bigger Picture

The Seahawks find themselves at a crossroads as they look to capitalize on the prime years of stars like Metcalf and Woolen while preparing for a potential transition at quarterback. Strategic moves in free agency are crucial to maintaining momentum and avoiding stagnation. Players like Trey Smith, Drew Dalman, Rondale Moore, and Marlon Humphrey are more than just upgrades. They represent the kind of impactful signings that could push Seattle closer to championship contention.

As the 2025 NFL offseason begins, the Seahawks have a golden opportunity to strengthen their roster and position themselves as legitimate contenders. By addressing key needs along the offensive line, adding depth at receiver, and reinforcing the secondary, the Seahawks can turn weaknesses into strengths. With Pete Carroll’s steady leadership and John Schneider’s proven ability to identify talent, Seattle’s offseason moves could pave the way for sustained success and a deeper playoff run. The pieces are there; now it’s up to the Seahawks to put them together.