For a decade, the Seattle Seahawks have been a good team but not a great one. They’ve made playoff appearances, delivered highlight-reel moments, and remained a tough out in the NFC. However, they haven’t broken through to the conference championship since 2014. Now, as they open 2025 training camp, the franchise finds itself at an interesting spot. If Mike Macdonald’s squad is going to play well into January, the defense will need to carry the flag. Even a top-10 defense can only do so much, though, if the other side of the ball doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

New Look, New Philosophy

It’s been a full decade since the Seahawks last made it beyond the divisional round. This offseason, they went all-in on change, starting with the offense. Out went coordinator Ryan Grubb, replaced by Klint Kubiak to usher in a more balanced, run-first identity. Then came the shockwaves. Geno Smith was dealt to the Raiders, and franchise cornerstone DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers.

In their place, Seattle is betting big on two proven names. Sam Darnold arrives fresh off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. That's where he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, but also endured a nine-sack playoff meltdown. That underscored how badly he needs protection. To replace Metcalf, the Seahawks landed Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. His precision and reliability could steady the passing game.

On the other side of the ball, there’s far less drama. The defense returns almost everyone and gets an added boost from second-round pick Nick Emmanwori at safety. That unit looks ready to contend. The real question: will this rebuilt offense rise to meet the moment or be the reason Seattle falls short yet again?

Here we'll try to look at the fatal flaw that the Seattle Seahawks must address in their 2025 NFL training camp.

The Fatal Flaw: Offensive Line

Let’s be clear about something: Seattle’s fatal flaw heading into camp is its offensive line. Sure, there’s more optimism than there was at this time a year ago. However, question marks still loom everywhere except left tackle. Charles Cross remains a bright spot and anchor, but beyond him, there’s little certainty.

The Seahawks used a first-round pick on Grey Zabel. They hope he can stabilize the left guard position as a rookie. The rest of the projected starting line, which includes center Olu Oluwatimi, right guard Anthony Bradford, and right tackle Abraham Lucas, struggled in 2024. They collectively posted below-average PFF grades and failed to hold up in both pass and run blocking.

Lucas, in particular, is a major concern. He’s played in just 13 of 34 possible games over the past two seasons due to injury. The best ability is availability, and so far, Lucas has struggled to provide it.

Why This Matters for Darnold

Darnold’s 2024 success in Minnesota came with a significant caveat. He held on to the ball longer than almost anyone else in the league. According to NFL Pro, he averaged 3.08 seconds per throw, which was third longest. He also attempted 73.2 percent of his passes after 2.5 seconds. That was the highest rate in football. When given time, he shredded defenses. When pressured, his efficiency collapsed. That was shown by the Rams sacking him nine times in the playoffs.

If the Seahawks can’t protect him, this trade could backfire fast. For Darnold to thrive in Klint Kubiak’s offense, Seattle’s line must give him a clean pocket.

Key Camp Battles to Watch

Training camp will be defined by battles in the trenches. Oluwatimi will have to fend off Jalen Sundell for the starting center job. Meanwhile, right guard will be an open competition among Bradford, Christian Haynes, and maybe even sixth-round rookie Bryce Cabeldue. At right tackle, all eyes will be on Lucas’s health; if he goes down again, Seattle will be scrambling. In that case, either Michael Jerrell or Amari Kight could step in.

On the left side, Zabel’s development will be critical. If he adapts quickly, he and Cross could solidify the blind side. If he struggles, the entire offense could unravel before it even gets going.

The Path Forward

The blueprint for Seattle is straightforward. They need to lean on the defense, play complementary football, and trust that Kubiak’s offense can protect Darnold while pounding the ball on the ground. Of course, it all hinges on the line.

In a division featuring fearsome pass rushers like Josh Sweat, Braden Fiske, and Nick Bosa, Seattle’s ability to keep its quarterback upright may determine whether the Seahawks finally break through. Otherwise, they might endure yet another January disappointment.

If the offensive line takes shape in camp, the ceiling for this team rises dramatically. If not, 2025 could be yet another chapter in a frustrating decade.