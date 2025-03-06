The Seattle Seahawks had a few shakeups in their wide receiver room recently. After releasing Tyler Lockett, who had been with the team for 10 seasons, it was announced that DK Metcalf had requested a trade, and the Seahawks were willing to look for partners.

Metcalf had been in trade rumors since the season ended, but this pretty much confirms that something will most likely happen during the offseason. Not only does he want to be on a contender, but he's looking for a new contract that starts around $30 million per year, according to The Athletic.

“Metcalf is entering the final year of the three-year, $72 million contract extension, which at the time paid him like a top-10 receiver,” The Athletic wrote. “Metcalf’s current average annual salary ranks just outside the top 10. An extension had the potential to lower his cap hit and give Metcalf a raise, however, this request suggests the two sides aren’t closing to seeing eye-to-eye in that regard.”

It's obvious that Metcalf wants to be paid like a top-5 receiver, as there are six receivers getting paid $30 million or more per year. Those receivers are Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Brandon Aiyuk. By the end of the offseason, JaMarr Chase will undoubtedly be on that list as well.

Metcalf can definitely be put in the conversation with those receivers, and a team would be willing to give him that much if they believe he'll produce at a high level.

It will be interesting to see where Metcalf ends up getting traded, and one team that has consistently come up is the Los Angeles Chargers. They've had an interest in Metcalf for a while, and he would be a nice fit with their team, especially alongside Ladd McConkey.

Metcalf is still one of the more dominant receivers in the league, and he can have a big impact on a team's offense, and give opposing defenses some issues.