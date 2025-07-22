The Seattle Seahawks, and most other NFL teams, will begin training camp on Tuesday. The 2025 NFL season is now just around the corner now that training camps are humming with activity. But what should Seahawks fans be keeping their eyes peeled for throughout the rest of the summer?

ESPN's Brady Henderson dropped some interesting details in his Seahawks training camp preview.

Henderson suggested that Seahawks fans should keep their eyes on rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe during training camp.

He also teased how Seattle plans to use him behind starter Sam Darnold.

“Milroe, a third-round pick, should find his way onto the field as well, even as the third quarterback behind Darnold and Drew Lock,” Henderson wrote. “Milroe isn't going to push Darnold for the starting job anytime soon, but the Seahawks do plan to use him a handful of snaps a game in packages that take advantage of his stellar running ability. Spring practices didn't offer much of a glimpse of that as the Seahawks focused on installing their base offense, but that should change during camp.”

It is exciting to hear that Seattle plans to deploy Milroe in package plays throughout the regular season. Milroe will have to prove he is ready for it during training camp.

Seattle's quarterback room will be fascinating to watch throughout camp either way. Darnold has to learn a brand new offense during training camp, which is worthy of attention in and of itself.

Which training camp battles should Seahawks fans watch this summer?

Aside from the quarterback position, which position battles should Seahawks fans watch closely?

Henderson recommended the running back position as a dark horse candidate.

Henderson made it clear that nobody on the team has said the job is up for grabs. However, plenty could change about Seattle's offense with a new offensive coordinator and lots of new personnel.

“No one with the Seahawks has said that the RB1 job is up for grabs, and there's no real indication that it is,” Henderson wrote. “But nothing seems certain in Seattle's backfield considering the new coordinator, Walker's injury history and Zach Charbonnet's emergence last season in his absence.”

Walker has big-play ability when available, but has missed time during each of his three seasons in the NFL. Perhaps Charbonnet could win the starting job if Seattle's coaches prefer his stability over Walker's penchant for breaking big runs.

Charbonnet at least has the opportunity to steal more carries from Walker in 2025.

Henderson also called out right guard and cornerback three as two other position battles to watch during training camp.