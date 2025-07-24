The Seattle Seahawks showed their desire to attack the passer by nabbing DeMarcus Lawrence. He brings a deep history of rushing the quarterback via the Dallas Cowboys. But Mike Macdonald became astounded by one unknown aspect of Lawrence's game.

His drill work. Which Macdonald has now seen first hand during NFL Training Camp for the ‘Hawks.

Seahawks ESPN reporter Brady Henderson shared what leaves Macdonald impressed about the new defender.

“He’s like the best drill player I’ve ever seen in my life. You could ask him to do any drill known to mankind, and just the trust he has in why you’re doing it, it is 1,000% every rep,” Macdonald said.

Henderson even captured a video sample of Lawrence's practice habits. Macdonald raved about Lawrence before — back in April when describing his technique.

That work ethic comes at a great time. Lawrence arrives to ignite a Seahawks defense that showed signs of top 10 potential in 2024.

DeMarcus Lawrence arrival deepens Seahawks pass rush room

The Cowboys lost Lawrence on a ritzy $42 million deal. Seattle grabbed a past four-time Pro Bowler who spent 11 seasons in Dallas.

The 33-year-old may be witnessing a decline in production. Even with Micah Parsons opposite of him, Lawrence combined for only seven sacks in his last two Cowboys campaigns. Though he earned his last Pro Bowl honors in 2023 following a four-sack season. That campaign additionally witnessed Lawrence snatch 10 tackles for a loss.

The long defender reunites with a former Cowboys assistant in Aden Durde, who's now his defensive coordinator here. But Seattle gains a new chance to increase its sack numbers.

Leonard Williams led the way with 11 sacks. Derick Hall is a young star in the making following his eight-sack debut. But no one else scaled seven sacks.

Seattle ranked 11th against the pass and produced the same ranking in scoring defense. Lawrence can help lift the unit higher. He already is leading by example, per Macdonald's words.