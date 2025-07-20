The Seattle Seahawks will have a somewhat different team this season, and most of their changes happened on offense. During the offseason, they traded Geno Smith to the Oakland Raiders and traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That isn't the only move they've made on offense, as they just released Noah Fant, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fant spent three seasons with the Seahawks after being in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Fant played in 48 games for the Seahawks over those three seasons, and had 48 catches for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns.

It felt like Fant was on the outside looking in when it came to his role on the offense this season, and the Seahawks may have been looking to trade him. Since he's a free agent, he can outright sign with a team that may be looking for help at the tight end position.

For the Seahawks, there will be more opportunities for the tight ends on the tight end, which include AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, and rookie Elijah Arroyo. There are also undrafted tight ends on the roster, Marshall Lang and Nick Kallerup.

It will be interesting to see what the Seahawks' offense will look like this season, especially with Sam Darnold as the quarterback. They've also added Cooper Kupp, and hopefully, he can have a productive and healthy season for the team.

During the offseason, Darnold shared on the Rich Eisen Show what he thinks makes Kupp special.

“Coop is amazing, the way he moves is very unique I think,” Darnold said. “Being able to get a ton of reps with him and just see how he kind of gets in and out of routes, like I said it’s different. That’s what made him such a great player, just the way you know he can make certain routes look the same and he ends up in completely different spot. It’s very unique and he is different that way.”

It will be interesting to see how much success the Seahawks will have this season.