Sam Darnold parlayed his career-best season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 into a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Now Seattle is hoping Darnold can build on last season’s success and lead the team back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Seahawks tight end AJ Barner is a believer. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league, no doubt about it. We’re going to show it this year,” Barner said of Darnold, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

“Sam’s been phenomenal… Really takes the time to get with the guys. He’s open about communication back and forth about what you see. His timing is really something I’ve really taken notice of and think he’s very, very good at. When he hits his drop and when he sees it, the ball is going to be out before you’re out of your break. I’m really excited to work with him,” Barner added.

Sam Darnold looks to continue career revival with Seahawks

Darnold was selected third overall out of USC by the New York Jets in the 2018 draft. After three underwhelming seasons, the Jets moved on, using the second pick in the 2021 draft on Zach Wilson. Darnold was shipped to the Carolina Panthers where he started 17 games over two seasons, throwing for 3,670 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

In 2023, Darnold landed with the San Francisco 49ers where he backed up Brock Purdy. He then signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in 2024. However, after signing Darnold, Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in that year’s draft.

The eighth-year veteran hoped to beat out the rookie for the starting job in training camp. But Darnold became the Vikings’ QB1 after McCarthy tore his meniscus in the preseason opener. He would go on to record career-highs in passing yards (4,319), touchdowns (35), attempts (545), completions (361) and completion percentage (66.2).

Darnold was named to his first Pro Bowl as he led the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record. However, the team was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Rams as Darnold struggled in his first ever postseason start.

Still, his time working with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco and Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota seems to have triggered a turnaround. Now the Seahawks hope that trend continues.

Seattle traded longtime starter Geno Smith to the Raiders this offseason, making room for Darnold. He’ll take over a Seahawks offense featuring third-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and newcomer Cooper Kupp.