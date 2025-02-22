After a successful first season as the Seattle Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald looks to take another step forward in 2025. The Seahawks missed the playoffs, despite matching the Los Angeles Rams' 10-7 record. While Macdonald led a balanced roster on both sides of the football, the burden now falls on general manager John Schneider and the front office to assure they find the missing pieces to get over the hump this offseason.

With three spots to fill within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft, the Seahawks have a chance to stack the board defensively. Here's what the Pro Football Network NFL mock draft simulator had to say.

No. 18 Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Georgia

Effective pass rushers are crucial in this year's draft for the Seahawks, and Georgia's Jalon Walker might be the best in the 2025 class. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde would love to add insurance at linebacker, especially of this caliber, whether Ernest Jones IV returns next season or not. Jones, who was third on the team in tackles (94) despite appearing in just 10 games, is the team's top free agent priority ahead of the negotiation period on March 10.

“We love him,” Macdonald said late in the season, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com . “He's a great player and there's a poise to how he operates, which I respect. I think the guy loves football. Those are the guys that do really well here. He would do great in a lot of organizations, probably every organization, but I think he's a great fit here. We love him, and I think he loves it here too. It's been great so far.”

The team feels optimistic that they can reach an agreement with the 25-year-old linebacker, but that won't stop them from continuing to build at the position. The inclusion of Walker fills the void of a long-term defensive asset.

No. 50 Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Piggy-backing off of the first-round selection, the Seahawks fetch another college football VIP in Jack Sawyer. The Ohio State national champion edge rusher recorded nine sacks and one interception in the 2024-25 campaign. He also played a major defensive role in the Buckeyes' memorable College Football Playoff run with 13 tackles and a forced fumble across four appearances.

Walker and Sawyer, both entering the league from two of the most elite programs in country, would make a promising defensive tandem to build around. The Seahawks could utilize a polished, speedy prospect like Sawyer out of the gates, thus improving their lack of pressure on the outside.

Pick 82 traded to Broncos for Pick 85 and 2026 fifth-round pick

With several coveted players left on the big board, the PFN model executed a trade with the Denver Broncos, allowing Schneider and Co. pick up an additional fifth-rounder in 2026. The yearly assumption is that there will be moves that shake up a franchise's draft plans. So let's agree with the simulation in this case.

Dropping down a few spots at this point surely doesn't hurt.. And if it can lead to another future asset, then by all means, go off Seattle!

The Seahawks gain two quality playmakers early in Walker and Sawyer, along with future capital without losing much of anything. That sounds about right.

No. 85 via Broncos Hollin Pierce, Tackle, Rutgers

The Seahawks already have a dynamic offense for the newly-hired Klint Kubiak. But as Macdonald previously mentioned in January, they require a physical rotation up front to protect Geno Smith in the pocket. A steady rushing attack has also made the difference in many of the team's wins and losses.

“We want (the offense) to mirror our football team,” Macdonald said in his end-of-season press conference, via Boyle. “All the things we've been talking about… We want our offense to be a physical unit and dictate terms to the defense, and play complementary football, and get the ball to our playmakers frequently in space, and let our quarterback play fast.”

Rutgers' Hollin Pierce provides modest value in the latter stages of Round 3. His massive frame (6-foot-8, 344 pounds) and versatility helped the team turn in one of their most productive offensive seasons in program history.

“We want more from our offensive line, guys know that,” Macdonald said. “But I believe in the guys that we have and any opportunity we have a chance to develop those guys and make our team better, we're going to do it.”

Pierce alternated at both right and left tackle for the Scarlet Knights, and could help restore the O-line depth, given the potential losses of veteran tackle Stone Forsythe and starting left guard Laken Tomlinson to free agency.