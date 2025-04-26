The 2025 NFL Draft produced an interesting Day 2, filled with reaches, steals, and a historic slide for Shedeur Sanders. But who won the day? With three picks in Rounds 2 and 3, the Seattle Seahawks absolutely nailed Day 2 of the draft, filling needs and getting incredible value.

Seahawks win Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 2, Pick 35: CB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Round 2, Pick 50: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Round 3, Pick 92: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Collectively, this is by far the best group of players that any team picked on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Seahawks got a ton of value, filled their needs, and set themselves up for the future.

Let’s start by taking each pick individually.

Emmanwori is an absolute beast, and he dominated at the combine. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds he ran a 4.38-second 40 with a 43-inch vertical. He is big, physical, and fast enough to cover even the best tight ends or running backs.

He was inconsistent at times for the Gamecocks and doesn’t always play with the most aggression, but the right coaching can bring that out of him. And with Mike Macdonald, who helped Kyle Hamilton develop into a star, that coaching should be there.

Safety is not a premium position in the NFL draft, so Emmanwori fell out of the first round, but he is that level of prospect. Getting him in Round 2 is a steal, and Seattle may have found their new defensive anchor at the back end.

Moving on to Arroyo, this isn’t a deep tight end draft, so jumping on one in the first two rounds made a lot of sense.

Arroyo comes from a tight end factory in Miami, which means his pedigree is high. His issue is that he hasn’t stayed healthy for a full season to show exactly how good he can be. When he’s right, he’s an excellent downfield target who can run after the catch and make things happen.

Interestingly, the comp you see most for Arroyo is Noah Fant, who he will likely be replacing long-term with the Seahawks. If Seattle gets Fant 2.0 late in the second round, that’s a good pick, and in this TE class, it’s about the best you can hope for.

Last but not least, the Seahawks wrapped up their 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 haul with possibly their most important pick since Russell Wilson.

Milroe is not an NFL-caliber quarterback right now. He is wildly inaccurate, inconsistent, and his reading of the game is not up to snuff. That said, he is 6-foot-2, 217 pounds and is an absolutely explosive athlete.

Lamar Jackson was a much better quarterback coming out of college but the comp works in that Macdonald is intimately familiar with taking an uber-athletic quarterback, coaching him up, and most importantly, tailoring an offense to what he can do, not trying to get him to do what he’s not best at.

Milroe can now sit for a year or two behind Sam Darnold and get better at the QB technician part of his job without the pressure to lead the team to wins.

What makes this pick even better, though, is that this is not a total sunk cost that won’t pay off until 2027. Milroe can have a real role in the offense this season.

The former Crimson Tide signal-caller is an elite athlete, and the Seahawks can put together a package of plays for him this season, especially in the red zone, that will challenge and possibly flummox opposing defenses.

This is ultimately what makes this pick so unique and so good. Taking a developmental QB in Round 3 is not that special. But taking one who can contribute now in other ways while he works in his passing game is something that you don’t see that often.

The Seahawks may have just drafted a QB who can turn into a Jackson or Josh Allen-type player, and the definitely picked a Taysom Hill-type who can give the offense wrinkles now. It was a brilliant move and the reason that the Seahawks are the biggest winner of 2025 NFL Draft Day 2.