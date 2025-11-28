The Seattle Seahawks appear to be in a strong position as they prepare for their final six games of the regular season. They host the disappointing Minnesota Vikings in Week 13 and they appear to be as healthy as they have been all season.

One of the few question marks heading into the game was the status of running back Kenneth Walker III. He had been limited in practice earlier in the week with a glute injury. That was no longer the case during Friday's practice session as the speedy Walker was a full participant.

The Seahawks go into the game with an 8-3 record and are in second place in the NFC West and they are trying to track down the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Sam Darnold is going to have an opportunity to make a statement to the team team that let him go after he had an excellent season with them last year.

The Vikings finished 14-3 with Darnold at quarterback last year, but general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell decided that second-year QB J.J. McCarthy was ready to take over and lead the Vikings. That decision has turned out to be disastrous for the Vikings (4-7), as they appear to be buried in last place in the NFC North.

Walker has the speed to break long plays

The Seahawks are thrilled with Darnold's performance this season, but they don't want to put too much pressure on his shoulders. They want to run the ball with Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Those two form an excellent 1-2 punch in the backfield.

Walker has carried the ball 147 times for 677 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has a long run of 31 yards, but he has the speed to go 50 yards or longer. Charbonnet excels between the tackles and has rushed for 385 yards with 7 TDs while averaging 3.5 yards a carry.

The Vikings offense has been unable to sustain the attack and opponents can wear down their defense as a result. Look for a heavy dose of the Seahawks running attack in this game.