The Seattle Seahawks will be facing the Minnesota Vikings this week, and there are a few players that they should expect to see on the field. Gray Zabel and Uchenna Nwosu were dealing with injuries, but it looks like they could be ready to play after their latest practice participation on Thanksgiving, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

“Grey Zabel full go, Uchenna Nwosu returns to practice limited for Seahawks 3 days before they play the Vikings. Ty Okada returns as limited after missing Weds with the oblique. Ernest Jones again full go. They are looking (relatively) healthier,” Bell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Zabel suffered a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, but he was able to participate fully in practice, which will give him a good chance to start at left guard with no restrictions. As for Nwosu, he was held out of practice on Thanksgiving Eve with an ankle injury, but came back as a limited participant the next day.

Both players have been key to the Seahawks' success this season, and having them on the field will be big, especially with it being the final few games of the regular season. The Seahawks have put themselves in a good position to get a playoff spot, but nothing is guaranteed until the season is over.

They still have to play in a division with the Los Angeles Rams, who are atop the NFC, and they have the San Francisco 49ers, who have also played well this season. There is a world where all three teams make the playoffs, but they'll also have to hope other teams don't catch fire as well to try and take their spot.

The Seahawks' schedule isn't that easy coming down the stretch of the season, so they'll have to lock in.