The Seattle Seahawks were bitten by the injury bug anew after linebacker Ernest Jones IV hurt his knee against the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

It happened during a scramble with 1:17 left in the second quarter, as the Commanders tried to score a touchdown. Jones struggled to walk off the field, according to Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell.

“LB Ernest Jones stumbles, goes to the turf on a knee. Now helped to #Seahawks sideline and walking slowly to the blue medical tent. Tyrice Knight is in,” wrote Bell on X.

At halftime, it was confirmed by Seattle that Jones will not return to the game due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks held a comfortable lead at the break, 31-7. Quarterback Sam Darnold put up an absolute masterclass in the first half, throwing 17-of-18 for 290 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The 25-year-old Jones, meanwhile, exited the contest with six total tackles.3

Article Continues Below

While the Seahawks have won back-to-back games and are in a good position to beat the Commanders, losing Jones for an extended period would be a tough blow, as he is one of the team's key pieces on defense.

He re-signed with Seattle on a three-year deal worth $33 million in the offseason after joining the team in 2024 via a midseason trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Several players have missed multiple games for the Seahawks due to the injury bug, including rookie Nick Emmanwori, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and safety Julian Love, among others.

As of writing, Seattle is still leading Washington in the third quarter.