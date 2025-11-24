After watching the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line get bullied by the Cleveland Browns, head coach Pete Carroll ditched his usual optimism for a brutal joke.

Speaking after Sunday’s 24-10 loss at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll borrowed the famous John McKay zinger when asked about his offense’s execution. “John McKay was once asked, “What do you think of your team's execution?” and he said (he) thought it was a good idea.”

He continued, “I never really did understood how he’d be willing to say that like that, but I just did.” Raiders digital reporter Levi Edwards shared the quote on X, and it spread quickly. Heavy later highlighted how frustrated Carroll sounded with a unit he clearly wanted to call out.

Cleveland’s defense gave Carroll plenty of ammo. The Cleveland Browns sacked Geno Smith 10 times, with Myles Garrett collecting three by himself. Las Vegas finished with 268 total yards, went 4 of 17 on third down, and took 13 penalties for 109 yards, via the ESPN Box Score. Ashton Jeanty led the Raiders with 50 rushing yards and added 58 receiving yards with a late touchdown, but most of it came after Cleveland already led big.

On the other side, quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked calm in his first start. He went 11 of 20 for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception, including a 66-yard screen to Dylan Sampson in the fourth quarter. Running back Quinshon Judkins punched in both first-quarter touchdowns as Cleveland jumped to a 14-0 lead and never let go.

The problem in Vegas is that everything feels bigger than one bad day. Local columnists called the performance a new low for a 2-9 team that has now dropped five straight and allowed 21 sacks in its last three games. Silver and Black Pride labeled it rock bottom, pointing out that it was the franchise’s worst protection performance. The offensive line keeps shuffling, the protection keeps breaking, and the home crowd keeps booing louder.

Now the pressure swings back to Carroll. Fans were flooding social media with “Fire Pete Carroll” calls after the game. When your own punch line about execution is trending, the jokes stop feeling funny very quickly in Raider Nation.