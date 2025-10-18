The Seattle Seahawks looked battered in the secondary ahead of Week 7. There's now new NFL injury updates involving Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love before facing the Houston Texans.

Both defenders are questionable ahead of Sunday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Saturday evening.

They're among four notable injuries alongside linebacker Derick Hall and tackle Josh Jones. But Seattle is on the brink of being down two pivotal defensive backs against C.J. Stroud and company.

Witherspoon last played on Sept. 25 — grabbing nine tackles and 0.5 sacks against the San Francisco 49ers. That was also the last time Love played (tallied six tackles).

Seahawks favored vs. Texans despite Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love news

Head coach Mike Macdonald is leading the ‘Hawks in this Monday Night Football clash.

He's bringing what's called a vulnerable Seahawks secondary against the All-Pro Stroud. The QB is already fresh off earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after dominating the Baltimore Ravens.

Seattle became decimated with injuries in its contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Riq Woolen became one more notable injury concern before facing the Jags.

The Seahawks, however, knocked off the rising Jaguars 20-12 behind Sam Darnold throwing two touchdowns and Jaxon Smith-Njigba hitting 162 yards on eight catches in the road win.

Seattle is facing this weakened unit: Houston's offensive line, labeled the area the Seahawks must exploit to top the Texans. Houston has shown flawed pass protection that Macdonald will attempt to test under the MNF lights.

The Seahawks are currently 3.5-point favorites to win.