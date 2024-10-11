The Seattle Seahawks have made their Week 6 matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers into a game to watch, as Laviska Shenault's wild 97-yard touchdown sparked a rally that has cut the 49ers' 23-3 lead to just 23-17 in the third quarter. Moreover, Shenault's touchdown was wild enough, but he also did it while returning a kickoff.

Check out the incredible highlight play on these videos via ClutchPoints and NFL.com. As expected, this play turned up the fans online, who must have thought this Thursday Night Football matchup was already over.

Week 6: Seahawks vs. 49ers

These are just some of the fan reactions after Laviska Shenault‘s unbelievable highlight play during the Week 6 Seahawks-49ers game on TNF.

Sports betting account @PrizePicks opened up the comment section with a note of excitement.

“WE MAY HAVE A GAME,” the account posted.

Next, @Stunna999_ challenged the Seahawks to make the game even more interesting. Before this play, the Seahawks had already given up 23 points to the 49ers.

“NOW PLAY DEFENSE SO WE CAN ACTUALLY WATCH AN INTERESTING GAME,” they demanded.

Then, the user @MyCreativeOwls praised the wide receiver for sparking his team.

Article Continues Below

“DUDE TURNED ON THE BURNERS 🔥🔥🔥” he said.

Meanwhile, @BrandonPack0 worried about what this play might do to his parlays, while @AntwonTX uploaded the popular meme of Chris Paul in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, when the Dallas Mavericks routed the Phoenix Suns.

Finally, the official Wingstop account on X, formerly Twitter, kept it simple.

“Big player making big plays,” they said.

New formats

This is only the second kickoff return for a touchdown this season, which adopted the new “dynamic kickoff rules” as approved by NFL owners earlier this year.

Moreover, these new rules prioritized player safety while still generating excitement by increasing the possibilities of returns, which also works rather similarly to the system used in the XFL, which merged with the USFL to form the UFL.

These “dynamic kickoff rules” involve bringing the two teams closer together at the start of the game and limiting their movements. Hence, they'll have less space and fewer chances to run into high-speed collisions that lead to severe injury.