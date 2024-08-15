The Seattle Seahawks showed promise this past Saturday. Going against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team carved out a 16-3 victory to open up their preseason run on a high note.

There were plenty of in-game aspects that stood out for the Seahawks, the most notable of which would be the defense. The Seahawks were just aggressive, wreaking havoc throughout the game. From the D-line's constant pressure to the secondary's relentless coverage, the Washington-based squad made sure that the Chargers would not score a touchdown in front of Inglewood spectators.

The Seahawks' offense also had its fair share of bright spots. Steady quarterback play plus notable performances from certain wideouts and running backs played a significant role in the win.

With all that being said, several roster hopefuls definitely improved their stock as the August 27 deadline for the 53-man roster looms closter. It's easy to point out the probable inclusions. Sam Howell, Byron Murphy II and a few others will most definitely be a part of Mike Macdonald's rotation once the regular season kicks off next month. This article, however, will focus more on the players on the fringes of the team — reserves who are scrapping, clawing and giving their all to avoid getting cut ahead of the deadline.

So who stood out among those under the radar? In no particular order, the following players made the most out of their opportunities on Saturday.

Laviska Shenault Jr, wide receiver

If there was a player who showed that he could be among the receiver corps, it was Laviska Shenault Jr. A former Carolina Panther, Shenault played his first game with the Seahawks on Saturday. He finished the game with 31 yards on two catches, and his 44-yard kickoff return showed a glimpse of how he can be fully utilized by the team.

At present, the wideout room is led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, with Jake Bobo following off the bench. If Shenault makes the final cut, then he'll probably be used more as a returner with special teams. Still, it won't hurt to give him reps as a QB target from time to time.

Brady Russell, tight end

Brady Russell scored the Seahawks' first touchdown of the preseason — a running dive to the endzone after catching the ball on the 10-yard line. He finished the game with 25 yards on three catches.

This season, the main tight ends for Seattle will be Noah Fant and Pharoah Brown, respectively. Russell is presently competing for the third slot against Tyler Marbry and rookie AJ Barner. With what he just showed against the Chargers, Russell arguably leads the race over the other two. And if he does win the slot, he'll have a chance to be productive outside of special teams, his main designation with the Seahawks in 2023.

George Holani, running back

It was toss up between George Holani and Kenny McIntosh here, but it would be best to go with the former. An undrafted rookie out of Boise State, Holani ran for 25 yards and a touchdown on six carries against the Chargers.

Looking at the depth chart, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet lead the Seahawks' running backs while Holani is is in a tightly-contested race for the third slot against McIntosh. It won't be easy, however. McIntosh also showed out on Saturday, putting up 40 yards on eight carries.

The competition for RB3 will likely be decided in the next two weekends, as the Seahawks take on the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns to finish off their preseason games.

Coby Bryant, safety

Another player who delivered against the Chargers was safety Coby Bryant, a third-year pro who played nine games last season with the Seahawks. Bryant wasn't able to garner a tackle to his name, but he finished the game with an interception and one pass defended in just 19 snaps. His interception, in particular, occurred during the second quarter, when LA quarterback Easton Stick fired pass to the middle. Stick's target was immediately hit by K'von Wallace, resulting in Bryant coralling the ball. Here's the play below, per the Seahawks' X account.

Assuming he makes it to the 53-man list, it'll be difficult for him to get heavy minutes, looking at the Seahawks' main safety rotation of Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins and K'von Wallace. Still, plays such as this show that Bryant can be a reliable piece off the bench when called upon.

Tyrice Knight, linebacker

To be fair, several linebackers were spectacular this game. Jon Rhattigan and Derick Hall led the team with five tackles and a sack each. However, it was rookie Tyrice Knight who stood out the most. Starting in the place of injured starter Jerome Baker, Knight — a fourth round pick during the draft — anchored the middle, tallying four combined tackles (two solo) in 30 snaps. PFF gave Knight a grade of 89.9 against the Chargers — the highest among any of Seattle's defenders.

With his showing, Knight might just have solidified his spot behind Baker once the season starts. One teammate who could still challenge him is Patrick O'Connell, but he'll have a lot of work to do. Right now, Knight looks ready for significant rotational minutes come September.