Sam Darnold earned a ringing endorsement from his best weapon after the Seattle Seahawks’ gritty 20-12 win at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s praise felt like more than just media talk.

Smith-Njigba called Darnold the kind of quarterback “you want to believe in,” saying, “He’s gonna show up and play his game, that he’s prepared throughout the week. And he knows all the looks, he knows all the plays, and he’s not gonna force anything.” The receiver added that Darnold does “all the things you want to believe in your quarterback,” a sentiment Gregg Bell of The News Tribune captured on video after the game.

The words matched production. Sam Darnold completed big throws and managed the clock, finishing with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers, precisely the control the Seahawks needed in a low-scoring, physical affair. The offense got its signature play when Darnold hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 61-yard touchdown that broke the game open.

Smith-Njigba finished as the match’s focal point, as he has done time and again this season. Hauling in eight catches for 162 yards. His route running and ability to separate on vertical throws forced Jacksonville to account for him on every snap, and that attention opened opportunities for teammates.

But make no mistake, Seattle’s defense carried this win. The unit harassed Trevor Lawrence all afternoon, racking up seven sacks and holding the Jaguars to just 59 rushing yards. Those stops turned potential Jacksonville drives into punts and short fields, giving Darnold and the offense cleaner chances to flip the field.

Coach Mike Macdonald got the balance he preaches. The Seahawks improved to 4-2 and extended their road streak, but more important is the confidence growth. Darnold’s steady game management buys the team margin for error in tighter contests.

For Smith-Njigba, the postgame praise was a sign that the rapport between the QB and his WR1 is just getting better. He and Darnold showed they can win a game when the team turns to them. If Seattle wants to keep climbing in a crowded NFC West, it will need more performances like this: Darnold making smart decisions, Smith-Njigba making plays when counted on, and the defense finishing the job. That trio delivered Sunday to close out a dangerous Jaguars side.