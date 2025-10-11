The Seattle Seahawks re-signed wide receiver Cody White to their practice squad ahead of Week 6’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, just one day after releasing him (h/t Aaron Wilson of KPRC2). It has been a familiar routine for the 26-year-old, who’s been bouncing between roster spots all season.

White, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 227 pounds, has appeared in one game this season, logging five offensive snaps and six on special teams. He has totaled eight career receptions for 79 yards across 21 games in his NFL career.

A former Michigan State star, White caught 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft. After going undrafted, he spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos before finding more consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2020 to 2022. White joined Seattle’s practice squad in October 2023 and has since been elevated and released multiple times as the team manages roster depth.

White’s signing comes as the Seahawks (3–2) look to bounce back from a 38–35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Through five weeks, Seattle has been one of the NFL’s most balanced teams offensively, ranking fifth in points scored (29.2 per game) and fifth in passing yards (245.4 per game). Quarterback Sam Darnold has been efficient, throwing for 1,246 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions, while completing 73.1% of his passes.

Rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a breakout star with 34 receptions for 534 yards, ranking second in the league in receiving yards. Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker III has contributed 330 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Tight end AJ Barner has added four touchdowns on 14 catches.

Defensively, the Seahawks have shown strength against the run, ranking third in rushing yards allowed (83.0 per game). Ernest Jones leads the defense with 40 tackles and two interceptions. Leonard Williams and Coby Bryant have combined for 4.5 sacks and four interceptions.

The Jaguars will host the Seahawks on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. Seattle and Jacksonville have split their last two meetings, with the Seahawks outscoring the Jaguars 55–37 overall.