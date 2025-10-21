The Minnesota Vikings suffered another frustrating defeat in Week 7, losing 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in what was supposed to be Carson Wentz’s big revenge game. Instead, it turned into a familiar nightmare.

The veteran quarterback made two critical errors in the second quarter, both interceptions, that shifted momentum in favor of Philadelphia. One of those, a pick-six thrown directly into the arms of linebacker Jalyx Hunt, proved especially costly.

After the game, Wentz didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for his mistakes. “The second one, I was just dumb, trying to make a play,” Wentz admitted. “Threw it off my back foot. Not a wise decision there.”

The quarterback’s ongoing shoulder issue didn’t help matters, as he struggled with accuracy and mobility throughout the game. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said afterward that “we put ourselves in some situations we’ve got to clean up,” hinting that Wentz’s poor decision-making played a role in the loss.

Meanwhile, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio shed light on what made Hunt’s interception possible — and gave credit to an unheralded star on the defensive front. Speaking to reporters, Fangio praised defensive tackle Jalen Carter for setting up the play.

“The whole key to the play was Jalen Carter,” Fangio told reporters, via Zach Berman on X. “He beat the center quickly, got into the quarterback's face, hit him just like we teach him to hit him, and he caused the interception — and Jalyx made a great catch.”

That kind of disruptive interior pressure has become a staple of Fangio’s defense this season. Carter, who continues to build on his stellar rookie campaign, has been a force up the middle, consistently collapsing pockets and forcing quarterbacks into rushed throws — just like the one that doomed Wentz on Sunday.

While the Eagles' defense dominated, the Vikings nearly pulled off a late comeback. Tight end T.J. Hockenson appeared to haul in a spectacular diving touchdown in the final minutes, but the call was overturned upon review.

“There was nothing to overturn it,” Hockenson said after the game. “I felt it, had my hands under the ball — I don’t understand the catch rule anymore.”

Minnesota will try to rebound quickly with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. O’Connell confirmed that Wentz will remain the starter for Week 8, as rookie J.J. McCarthy continues to recover from his ankle injury, while the Eagles face the Giants next week.