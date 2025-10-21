Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons drew headlines when it was announced that Ray-Ray McCloud had been sent home from practice, in a move that head coach Raheem Morris didn't provide many details about in his media availability. This came a week after he was a healthy scratch against the Buffalo Bills, a designation he once again received this past Sunday for Atlanta's road loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, the team gave the latest update on the situation, and it wasn't a good one for McCloud and his agent.

“Falcons released WR Ray-Ray McCloud III,” reported ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it's unclear exactly what went on between McCloud and the Falcons that led things to this point, but whatever the case, it's a considerable loss for the Atlanta offense.

McCloud was thought by many to be the Falcons' number three wide receiver this year behind Drake London and Darnell Mooney after he put together a strong season a year ago. While he didn't get off to quite as hot a start this year, McCloud still has elite speed that can keep defenses honest and extend plays down the field, two things that Atlanta could have used in their loss against the 49ers.

Now, Penix Jr. and company will have to move forward without one of the top weapons on the roster. The good news for Atlanta is that tight end Kyle Pitts has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence this year, in some ways becoming the team's number two receiver due to Mooney's injury concerns. Pitts has established a nice rapport with Penix Jr., who has shown some flashes of real potential but is still looking to put it all together with consistency.

In any case, the Falcons will next take the field on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.