For the Seattle Seahawks, Jaxon Smith-Ngiba had a monster game to help his team overcome a dramatic mistake by Sam Darnold. But how the Seahawks beat the Texans on Monday night was all about death zone football, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“This game was about death zone football, OK,” Macdonald said in his locker room postgame speech. “Our style of ball. Having each other’s back. From the first down to the last down. That is complementary ball.”

The Seahawks earned a 27-19 win as the NFL’s leading receiver, Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 123 yards and racked up his NFL-best fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Seahawks getting it done together

Macdonald said death zone football is a team-wide thing.

“Just imagine, men,” Macdonald said. “Imagine when it’s all three phases clicking, OK. That’s how we operate, guys. We have each other’s backs at all times. No flinch, OK? You guys need to be proud of yourselves.”

The Seahawks are in a three-way tie for first place in one of the league’s toughest divisions. At 5-2, they stand in an impressive six-way tie for the second-best record in the NFC. The Packers stand alone at 4-1-1 while the Bears have already had their bye and sit at 4-2. It’s quite the logjam.

The Seahawks are getting good play from guys like linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who recorded the third-longest sack in Seahawks history when he took C.J. Stroud down at the 1-yard line for an 18-yard loss that was almost a safety.

Nwosu has been a beast, according to ESPN.

“It’s amazing to see him play like this right now,” defensive end Leonard Williams III said of Nwosu.

And now the Seahawks get a bye week before traveling to take on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. It fits well with the Seahawks off to a very good start.

“I think we got our bye at the perfect time,” said defensive end Leonard Williams III. “It’s almost midseason right now. I think we’re going into it feeling good about what we’ve accomplished so far.”