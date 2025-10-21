The Seattle Seahawks look for real in Mike Macdonald's second season. Seattle is now 5-2 after beating Houston 27-19 on Monday Night Football. Seattle played well on both sides of the ball, but one offensive player put his name in the record books after his incredible game.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a monster game against the Texans on Monday Night Football. He logged eight receptions for 123 receiving yards and a touchdown.

JSN's dominating performance was his third consecutive game with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. That broke a tie for the longest streak in franchise history, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The third-year receiver is truly blossoming and becoming the team's alpha wide receiver.

Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards through seven games with 819. He has that lead by a wide margin, as no other receiver even has 700+ receiving yards.

JSN also accounts for 46% of Seattle's total receiving yards on the season. That is the highest rate in the NFL.

Seattle is certainly lucky to have a great wide receiver like JSN to build the offense around. It will be fascinating to see if he can stay atop the NFL in receiving yards throughout the rest of the season.

Seahawks teammates praise Jaxon Smith-Njigba for monster game

Article Continues Below

JSN's teammates praised his incredible effort after dominating the Texans on Monday Night Football.

Veteran Cooper Kupp explained just how hard it is start the season how JSN has.

“There’s nothing routine about what he’s been able to do productivity-wise,” Kupp said. “It’s very difficult. That’s difficult. Takes a lot of work to be able to do that. I think that’s the standard.”

JSN has clearly become the security blanket for Sam Darnold, who targeted him 14 times on Monday. Seattle's next closest receiver had five targets.

Now the Seahawks can get some extra rest on their bye week after their big primetime win.

“I think we got our bye at the perfect time,” defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. “It’s almost midseason right now. I think we’re going into it feeling good about what we’ve accomplished so far.”

Next up for the Seahawks is a Week 9 matchup with the Commanders on November 2nd after the bye week.