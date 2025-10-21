The New York Jets’ 2025 season has been nothing short of disastrous. Sitting at 0-7, the team has quickly gone from preseason optimism to full-blown crisis mode. Yet despite the chaos, team owner Woody Johnson remains steadfast in his support of head coach Aaron Glenn — and isn’t losing patience with the fanbase just yet.

Johnson reiterated earlier this week that he still has “faith and confidence” in Glenn to turn things around. Speaking to reporters during the NFL meetings in New York City, the Jets owner said he believes the team is close to breaking through — if only they can find some consistency under center.

“We can start winning if we can just complete a pass,” Johnson said, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. When pressed about the ongoing quarterback situation between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor, he declined to give a definitive answer, though his tone suggested a growing frustration with Fields’ performance.

Johnson also addressed growing fan anger and the calls for sweeping changes after years of mediocrity. In an interview with The New York Times, he downplayed the idea that Jets fans were turning on the team, suggesting that their frustrations came from a place of deep understanding.

“If they’re a true Jets fan, that’s not a question you ask,” Johnson said. “They’ve been at it for a long time. They know exactly what’s going on. I think they’re the smartest fans in the world because they know what’s going on. They see it and they know it.”

While Johnson’s loyalty may provide Glenn with temporary job security, there’s no denying that the pressure is mounting. The Jets have the league’s worst offense, averaging just 14.1 points per game, while Fields continues to struggle with turnovers and inefficiency. Glenn has indicated that he’s evaluating the quarterback position weekly, though he has yet to name a permanent starter.

Even amid the chaos, players like running back Breece Hall are trying to stay motivated. “You feel it from the fans, you feel it around the building,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, we all have something to play for — family, teammates, pride. If you’re not motivated, you shouldn’t be in this league.”

The Jets will look to finally notch their first win of the season when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. Whether that victory comes with Fields or Taylor at quarterback, one thing is clear: patience in New York is wearing thin.