Ohio State football alums Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba shared a wholesome moment after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field. The game turned into a showcase for both former Buckeyes, but the postgame clip that circulated on social media was what won the fans' hearts.

Egbuka erupted for seven catches, 163 yards, and a touchdown, while Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 132 yards and a score in a back-and-forth affair. Both players carried their teams.

After the final horn, the Seahawks’ social feed shared a short clip of the two trading compliments and laughter. In the video, teammates and coaches can be heard piling on praise for the performances; a moment between Egbuka and Smith-Njigba stood out.

Egbuka laughed, “Bro, we could not stop you,” before Smith-Njigba returned the compliment. Egbuka then closed the exchange with, “I love you, bro, keep going, keep God first. Hey, I love you fam. Stay healthy, please stay healthy.”

The chemistry traces back to Columbus. Both players spent key college years together at Ohio State, and that bond showed in tiny interactions, the kind of thing that makes social media warm up on a Monday. Reporters and beat writers who covered the game noted the friendly rivalry and the larger storyline: two Ohio State products making immediate impacts in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield and others dished out compliments, too. Mayfield praised Egbuka, calling him “A stud.”

A lighter quip about “I don't know what they do with their water at Ohio State, but it's pretty damn good,” also made the rounds on social platforms.

It wasn't just the players who were in awe of this wide receiver showdown. The Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, himself went up to Smith-Njigba and admitted, “Boy, you got it, we couldn't even stop you.”

This game was more Njigba vs. Egbuka than it was a Bucs-Seahawks game, with Mayfield and Sam Darnold playing second fiddle to them.