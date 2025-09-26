The Seattle Seahawks avoided a total meltdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, escaping with the pulsating victory, 23-20, to improve to 3-1.

Jason Myers kicked in the game-winning field goal from 52 yards to lift the Seahawks, who almost blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals tied the game at 20-20 with just 33 seconds remaining after Kyler Murray found Emari Demercado for a seven-yard touchdown.

Seattle, however, regrouped, leading to Myers' last-gasp heroics.

After the game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked about his thoughts on the NFL's new kickoff rule this season. His response was short but sweet.

“I love it,” said Macdonald in a video shared by Tacoma News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

The dynamic kickoff was made permanent this season, which allowed teams to move the ball spot on touchbacks from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line for kicks toward the end zone. It was employed on a trial basis last season.

Macdonald, who is in his second year with the Seahawks, also underscored the mental toughness they displayed down the stretch as the Cardinals were making their furious rally.

“We're proud of our team, how hard we played, how we were sticking together positively. We fight. It's really a great win. It's a short week, we're on the road. Arizona is a good team. We played against a good football team, we know that. They did a good job of staying in the game and gave themselves a chance to win,” said the 38-year-old coach.

Mike Macdonald on the NFL’s new kickoff rule the #Seahawks just won a 2nd game in 3 weeks: “I love it.” Huge grin. Says the “positivity” of his team got them through. Game change late at Arizona was no big whoop. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/tNRcKzTNMN — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 26, 2025

Sam Darnold had a stellar effort, going 18-of-26 for 242 yards and a touchdown. He found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 22-yard gain to set up Myers' final kick. Myers made up for his miss just a few minutes before.

“We've been on teams where, you know, the sky's falling or whatever. For us, it's just like, ‘Alright, let's go on a run.' Identifying the two-minute situation, we're talking to the guys on the bench, talking about our overtime plan, just kind of like ‘What's next?'” added Macdonald.

“This is how we roll.”