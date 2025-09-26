Marvin Harrison Jr. pumped life into the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday after scoring a critical touchdown.

Harrison caught the 16-yard pass from Kyler Murray to keep them afloat, 20-13, with only 5:50 left in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium.

KYLER MURRAY TO MARVIN HARRISON JR. FOR THE TD

With the Seahawks taking control for the majority of the game, the Cardinals looked like they were already dead in the water. Harrison, however, changed that with the clutch catch, avenging his earlier blunder.

The 23-year-old wide receiver caught the ire of the fans in the second quarter after dropping the easy ball from Murray, allowing the Seahawks to get the interception. Arizona was down by 11 points at halftime, 14-3.

Seattle, on the other hand, enjoyed a strong start behind Sam Darnold's surgical play. He went 8-of-11 in the first half for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Harrison had a promising rookie stint last year after being drafted by the Cardinals as the fourth overall pick. He tallied 62 catches, 885 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. He, however, has yet to pick up his stride in his sophomore campaign as he is still groping for consistency.

While his big catch on Thursday didn't result in a win, with the Seahawks escaping, 23-20, it could be a much-needed morale-booster moving forward.

The Cardinals fell to 2-2, while the Seahawks improved to 3-1.

Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon is expecting a lot from Harrison in his second year and views him as a possible top option.

Up next for the Cardinals are the Tennessee Titans on October 5.