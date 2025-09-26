Quarterback Kyler Murray could only watch from the bench as the Seattle Seahawks escaped the Arizona Cardinals with a game-winning field goal as time expired at State Farm Stadium on Thursday.

Kicker Jason Myers converted the 52-yard field goal to give the Seahawks the nail-biting victory, 23-20. It was a huge sigh of relief for Seattle, which nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks improved to 3-1, while the Cardinals fell to 2-2.

Murray, with his helmet off, was going through the five stages of grief as the visitors celebrated after the clutch kick of Myers, who redeemed himself after failing just a few minutes before.

JASON MYERS WINS IT FOR SEATTLE WITH 52-YARD FG!

Perhaps the 28-year-old Murray was replaying in his head some of the errors he made in the game. He went 27-of-41 for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was also sacked six times—his most since 2022.

But it was also Murray who led the Cardinals' rally, including back-to-back touchdown passes to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Emari Demercado, which tied the count at 20-20 with only 33 seconds left in the game.

The Cardinals, who lost wide receiver Simi Fehoko and defensive end Darius Robinson in the second half due to injuries, have now dropped back-to-back assignments.

Before the season, Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon had high praise for Murray, while also stressing his expectations for the two-time Pro Bowler, whom he described as the team's “heartbeat.”

“I think he’s gonna blow it out of the water this year. I think he’s gonna have his best year that he's had as a pro. He's looking awesome. He didn't take a day off in the offseason. That's his standard. That's what we expect from him and that's what he's going to do,” said Gannon in a report from Sports Illustrated's Donnie Druin in May.

So far, Murray has yet to show that.