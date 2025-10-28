The Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 and leading the NFC West after beating the Texans on Monday Night Football, but head coach Mike Macdonald isn't content to stand pat. With the November 4 trade deadline approaching, the first-year coach made it clear Seattle plans to explore every option available to strengthen the roster.

Macdonald was asked whether the Seahawks expect to be active before the deadline, as per Brady Henderson of ESPN on social media.

“We're always active,” he said. “You know how John rolls. We're in everything. We're constantly trying to do what's best for us. Sometimes that's through acquisition.”

The comment about general manager John Schneider isn't just talk. Henderson pointed out that since Schneider took over in 2010, Seattle has completed 11 trades between the start of the season and the deadline. At least one deal went down in eight of those 15 seasons, showing the front office's willingness to be aggressive.

That track record matters now because Seattle has clear holes to address. Right guard has emerged as the biggest issue on the roster, with Anthony Bradford's struggles in pass protection becoming a liability the team can't ignore heading into the stretch run.

Three names keep coming up as potential fixes. John Simpson from the New York Jets, Wyatt Teller from the Cleveland Browns, and Kevin Zeitler from the Tennessee Titans are all on expiring contracts, making them realistic rental options. Each would provide an immediate upgrade in pass protection without requiring long-term commitment or premium draft capital.

The Seahawks could also be sellers in one spot. Cornerback Riq Woolen has drawn interest from multiple teams, with league executives viewing him as a legitimate trade candidate. Questions about his fit in Macdonald's defensive scheme have fueled the speculation, though Devon Witherspoon's injury history this season complicates any decision to move depth from the secondary.

With a strong start and a realistic shot at winning the division, Macdonald and Schneider have every reason to work the phones hard before the November 4 deadline hits 4 p.m. ET.