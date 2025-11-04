The NFL Trade Deadline is here. Teams will be on the phone all day long trying to improve their roster. So far today, there have been many trades, including Sauce Gardner being traded from the New York Jets to the Indianapolis Colts in a blockbuster deal. Right after that trade went through, it was announced that Rashid Shaheed was traded from the New Orleans Saints to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are loading up their wide receiver room to give Sam Darnold as many weapons as possible. The Seahawks are a legit threat in the NFC and are coming off a monster Sunday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders.

The Seahawks are sending their 2026 4th- and 5th-round picks to the Saints for Shaheed. It has also been reported that the trade will only cost the Seahawks $1.26 million.

At 1-8, the Saints are going to rebuild. Shaheed is a great young player who will help Seattle contend. On the season, he has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns. Those are great numbers playing as a WR2 behind Chris Olave. Shaheed is one of the fastest receivers in the NFL, and paired alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba, should be fun to watch. Shaheed also reunites with OC Klint Kubiak. Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for the Saints last season, which saw Shaheed have a breakout season.

Shaheed becomes the second receiver traded on Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders also traded away receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just beat the Raiders on Sunday.

Look for many more trades to happen by 4:00 ET, as there are many teams in the league right now that feel that they are good enough to compete for a Super Bowl.