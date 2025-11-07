The Seattle Seahawks traded for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints at the NFL trade deadline. It was a move that gives the team another strong weapon for the offense as we enter the second half of the regular season. With Week 10 upon us, Sam Darnold sent a daunting warning to opposing defenses regarding the addition of Shaheed.

While talking with media members, the 28-year-old quarterback praised Shaheed's abilities as a wide receiver, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Darnold claims that his new teammate isn't just a speedy option and explains how Rashid Shaheed is more versatile than many believe.

“Anytime you've got a guy that can roll like that, it helps in a bunch of different ways,” said Sam Darnold. “But … he's not just a speed guy. He's a route runner, a receiver who can do a lot of great things when he catches the ball as well.”

Shaheed joins the Seahawks in the middle of his fourth year in the NFL. He emerged as a strong second option in the passing game for the Saints last season before a torn meniscus injury sidelined him for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. With New Orleans largely struggling and seemingly in a rebuild, the 27-year-old wideout will now play for a playoff contender in Seattle.

In the nine games he has played so far this season, Rashid Shaheed has reeled in 44 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns. He joins a wide receiver room consisting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp (who is dealing with an injury), and Tory Horton (who is an emerging rookie). That gives Sam Darnold plenty to work with in the passing game for the remainder of the season.

Shaheed is on an expiring contract. So, the Seahawks will have the opportunity to evaluate the four-year pro and decide whether or not they view him as a long-term option. If he shines, Seattle may have just found a consistent weapon for the long haul.