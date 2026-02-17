The 2026 NFL offseason has officially begun with the opening of the franchise tag window, a period that often shapes the future of the league's most impactful free agents. For the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks, no player is more prominent in this discussion than running back Kenneth Walker III.

Following a remarkable performance in Super Bowl LX, where he accumulated 135 yards on 27 carries and earned MVP honors, Walker has solidified his place in Seattle history, and his significance to the offense has only increased after the unfortunate ACL injury to his backfield partner, Zach Charbonnet, which will keep him sidelined for the entire season.

Given his accolades and the team's depth issues at the position, Walker is a prime candidate for the franchise tag. However, recent developments suggest that the organization may be leaning in a different direction.

Adam Schefter recently reported on X that it is unlikely the Seahawks will use the franchise tag on their Super Bowl MVP. According to sources, the front office is currently prioritizing several key free agents and focusing on securing an extension for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Schefter explained that the financial implications of maintaining a championship roster, often referred to as the “Super Bowl tax,” have made applying the franchise tag in this specific offseason a challenging decision, and this creates an intriguing dynamic as the team enters the negotiation window.

These contract discussions even made a splash during the team's victory parade, where general manager John Schneider humorously claimed that Walker was trying to negotiate his new contract on stage. Walker responded on social media with a witty comment, suggesting that the GM's claims were just a result of the parade festivities.

Despite the light-hearted banter, the reality is that Walker was the driving force behind the offense’s victory over the New England Patriots, often carrying the team when other areas struggled.

Whether he chooses to take a pay cut to help the squad retain its championship or tests the open market for a deal that reflects his MVP status, his next move will be the defining story of the Seahawks' 2026 offseason.