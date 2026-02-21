In his first season as the Seattle Seahawks' bona fide No. 1 receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba proved he is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. His third-year breakout puts pressure on the Seahawks with his upcoming extension, but Smith-Njigba is not sweating that too much.

The Seahawks have until May 1 to pick up Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option, which they are expected to do. Doing so would put the 24-year-old up for an extension in the 2027 offseason.

After leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2025, Smith-Njigba is “not too pressed” about the extension, but he also knows that he will be in line to become the league's highest-paid receiver.

“I'm not too pressed right now to get it done,” Smith-Njigba said, via Jonah Javad of WFAA. “I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it's gonna be a great deal. God's timing is perfect timing. Whenever that may come, we'll be ready for it. I think I deserve to be the highest-paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that's worth a lot more. But I would play this game for free; I love this game so much. I'm learning to be a businessman.”

Article Continues Below

Does Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba want to be the highest paid WR in the NFL? Here's what he told me… 🏈💫 pic.twitter.com/ocNF7DTjIS — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) February 21, 2026

Ja'Marr Chase is currently the NFL's highest-paid receiver, earning over $40 million in 2025. The Cincinnati Bengals gave Chase the monstrous deal after a contentious negotiating period early in the 2025 offseason.

Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season, more than he had in his first two seasons combined. His total narrowly edged Puka Nacua, who was second with 1,715 receiving yards.