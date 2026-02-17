The Seattle Seahawks face difficult contract situations, including one with a happy Cooper Kupp. And the $9 million deadline passing for Kupp hints at his future.

Kupp’s guarantee was vested last week, according to NBC Sports.

“Kupp’s three-year, $45 million contract has a provision that made $9 million in 2026 salary fully guaranteed as of Feb. 13,” Mike Florio wrote. “By not releasing him before the money vested, it means the Seahawks will be keeping Kupp for at least another year. (It’s also possible the two sides agreed to delay the vesting date. First, there’s been no reporting to that effect. Second, there’s no reason for Kupp to agree to giving the team more time to make a decision. His representation did not respond to an email regarding that point.)”

Seahawks still like WR Cooper Kupp

What’s not to like about Kupp? He came up big when it mattered most, totaling six catches for 61 yards in the Super Bowl. In the regular season, Kupp caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns. He also had several key plays in the playoff run.

Keeping him in the fold continues the comfort zone for quarterback Sam Darnold. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba on one side, the Seahawks are set for 2026. This is, of course, if the Seahawks open the checkbook for Smith-Njigba and make him a happy fourth-year camper.

And Kupp is still a special player. He doesn’t have a long string of great seasons. To suggest he’s a Hall of Fame receiver is laughable. He has two 1,000-yard seasons in his career. He has two double-digit touchdown seasons, but every other year is six scores or fewer.

Sure, if he had stayed healthy, maybe he would be in line for Canton. But how many NFL players could make that weak claim?

Still, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald talked that nonsense, according to NFL.com.

“Cooper is an absolute force multiplier, an absolute stud of a person, stud of a teammate,” Macdonald said. “This should cement him in the Hall of Fame, in my opinion. Super Bowl MVP, two-time champion, all-time great teammate.”

All-time great teammate? Seriously? That’s a Hall of Fame credential?