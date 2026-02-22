The Seattle Seahawks are officially entering a transformative 2026 offseason as the franchise tag window opens, bringing the future of their backfield into sharp focus. While the team celebrates its Super Bowl LX victory, the health of Zach Charbonnet has become a primary concern after the running back suffered a torn ACL during the divisional round win against the 49ers. This injury created an immediate depth crisis, especially since star teammate and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is reportedly unlikely to receive the franchise tag.

As the organization manages the financial costs of maintaining a championship roster, the loss of Charbonnet for the foreseeable future adds significant pressure to a front office that is currently prioritizing an extension for Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

According to a report from NBC Sports, Zach Charbonnet underwent surgery to repair his ligament on Friday, nearly five weeks after the initial injury.

The 2023 second-round pick shared the news directly with fans via Instagram from his hospital bed, posting a message of faith that included the verse from 1 Peter 5:10: “And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.”

While the exact timeline for his return remains undetermined, his absence leaves a massive void in the offense. In 2025, Charbonnet was a vital piece of the rotation, rushing for 730 yards and twelve touchdowns while adding 144 receiving yards. He also provided one of the season's most memorable highlights with a crucial two-point conversion recovery during a Week 16 overtime win over the Rams.

If Kenneth Walker III departs in free agency and Charbonnet is not ready for the start of the 2026 season, the Seahawks will be forced to look elsewhere for production. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury might look toward a familiar face in 49ers running back Brian Robinson, who is set to hit the open market.

Fleury served as the run-game coordinator in San Francisco last year and could view Robinson as a reliable veteran to bridge the gap until Charbonnet is fully recovered.

With free agency just over two weeks away, the Seahawks must act quickly to ensure their ground game remains elite for their title defense.