Winning a Super Bowl buys you credibility. Sustaining that dominance requires precision. The Seattle Seahawks, though, enter the 2026 offseason as the hunted. They are fresh off a franchise-defining championship. Now, they will stare down the economic realities that follow success.

General manager John Schneider has long preached balance. He has tried to draft and develop, extend your own, and supplement strategically. As such, the Seahawks now sit in a rare position of strength. They are defending champions with top-tier cap flexibility. That said, flexibility can evaporate quickly when extensions for cornerstone stars come due. If Seattle wants its Lombardi Trophy to be more than a standalone moment, proactive cap management is essential. Four moves stand out as necessary steps to preserve financial agility while protecting the core.

Championship run

The 2025 Seahawks season was historic. It was a franchise-altering campaign that culminated in a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle posted a franchise-best 14-3 regular-season record. They also secured the NFC’s No. 1 seed behind a defense that surrendered a league-low 17.2 points per game.

Offensively, the breakthrough came from an unlikely source. Free-agent addition Sam Darnold authored a redemption arc for the ages. Meanwhile, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered a record-breaking campaign that cemented him as one of the NFL’s elite receivers. Seattle’s postseason run was equally dominant. They became the first team in league history to complete a Super Bowl journey without committing a single turnover. The Seahawks signaled the arrival of a new power structure in the NFC.

Expensive decisions looming

Heading into 2026, Seattle holds approximately $72-73 million in effective cap space. They actually rank among the league’s leaders in financial flexibility. That number suggests freedom. However, the reality is more nuanced.

Darnold enters the final year of his team-friendly deal with a $37.9 million cap hit. JSN and Devon Witherspoon are eligible for market-setting extensions. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and cornerback Riq Woolen headline a list of unrestricted free agents. Seattle’s cap space is already earmarked. Still, if Schneider intends to retain his core while preserving the option to add high-impact veterans, he must create additional room. Here’s how.

Restructure QB Sam Darnold

Darnold’s transformation from reclamation project to Super Bowl-winning quarterback is complete. At 28 years old, he’s firmly entrenched as the franchise’s long-term answer. That makes his $37.9 million cap hit less a liability and more a lever.

Seattle doesn’t need to consider drastic measures. A straightforward restructure could reduce his 2026 cap hit by approximately $21.9 million. They should convert a significant portion of Darnold’s base salary into signing bonus and spread it across additional years.

This move rewards Darnold with long-term security while freeing space for immediate retention priorities. Restructuring Darnold ensures the Seahawks can invest around him without destabilizing the books.

Release EDGE Uchenna Nwosu

Championship rosters inevitably force tough emotional calls. Uchenna Nwosu has been a respected leader on Seattle’s defensive front. However, injuries have limited his recent availability. In 2026, he is scheduled to count $20.7 million against the cap. With younger pass rushers like Derick Hall ascending, the depth chart has shifted. Veteran presence still exists in DeMarcus Lawrence. That reduces the necessity of carrying Nwosu’s contract at full freight.

Releasing Nwosu could generate roughly $11.5 million in cap savings. It’s a reflection of evolving roster economics. Seattle’s defense thrives on rotation and youth infusion. Allocating double-digit millions to a player whose snap share is declining doesn’t align with long-term sustainability.

Article Continues Below

Extend DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams remains the heartbeat of Seattle’s defensive front. His versatility and interior disruption anchor Macdonald’s system. However, he enters 2026 with a $29.6 million cap hit in the final year of his contract.

Rather than allowing that number to balloon, the Seahawks should pursue a two- or three-year extension. They can restructure guarantees and push portions of his compensation into 2027 and 2028. With that, Seattle could reduce his 2026 cap hit by approximately $10 million. This move keeps a core defender in place while smoothing cap volatility. Williams has publicly expressed his desire to finish his career in Seattle. An extension rewards loyalty while providing Schneider with immediate financial relief.

Restructure WR Cooper Kupp

Acquired during the 2025 push, Cooper Kupp played a pivotal complementary role in Seattle’s championship run. Though JSN has emerged as the alpha receiver, Kupp’s route precision, leadership, and blocking versatility remain valuable.

At 33, Kupp carries a $17.47 million cap hit. Restructuring his deal by converting roster bonuses into signing bonus could save approximately $5.8 million in 2026.

Seattle doesn’t need Kupp to be the focal point. They just need him to stabilize the ecosystem. Restructuring preserves that veteran presence while preventing his cap figure from squeezing extension talks elsewhere.

Repeat aspirations

Combined, these four moves could generate over $49 million in additional cap space. That cushion allows Seattle to extend JSN and Witherspoon. They can also retain key free agents like Walker or Woolen and potentially pursue targeted upgrades without mortgaging the future.

Dynasties are not built solely on talent. They are built on timing and cap discipline. The Seahawks sit in an enviable position. However, maintaining it requires proactive management before contracts become burdens. Seattle’s Super Bowl victory marked the beginning of a new era. Whether it becomes a sustained reign depends on the front office’s willingness to treat cap space as a strategic weapon.