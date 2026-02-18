The Seattle Seahawks are aggressively retooling their coaching staff following their Super Bowl LX victory, starting with a significant change at offensive coordinator. With Klint Kubiak departing to lead the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle has officially appointed Brian Fleury to take over the play-calling duties.

Fleury arrives in the Pacific Northwest after a successful tenure with the rival San Francisco 49ers, where he served as a trusted lieutenant to Kyle Shanahan since 2019.

Most recently acting as San Francisco's run game coordinator, Fleury's expertise with tight ends and ground attacks is expected to provide a seamless transition for the defending champions.

And in another landmark move for NFL positional coaching, Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock has accepted a job to become the next running backs coach/senior offensive assistant for the Seattle Seahawks, according to Pete Thamel on X. Hammock is expected to become the NFL’s highest-paid RB coach and chose Seattle amid multiple NFL opportunities.

Article Continues Below

His arrival brings a wealth of head coaching experience to the offensive room, providing Brian Fleury and Mike Macdonald with a veteran perspective on the ground game. This record-breaking investment in the running backs coach position underscores Seattle's commitment to supporting their backfield talent, particularly as they navigate the free agency of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III.

The defensive side of the ball is also receiving a major boost through familiar connections. Macdonald has reunited with former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who will serve as the Seahawks' inside linebackers coach in 2026. Orr was a sought-after candidate for various coordinator vacancies but ultimately chose to join forces with Macdonald once again, mirroring their successful partnership in Baltimore.

Pairing a high-priced offensive specialist like Hammock with a defensive mind like Orr, Macdonald is building an elite ensemble cast of assistants. These strategic hires ensure that while the faces on the sideline may change, the championship foundation remains reinforced for another title run.